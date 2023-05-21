Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon Gets 9-Minute Standing Ovation, His Reaction Goes Viral

Martin Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, premiered at Cannes 2023 and it received a thunderous standing ovation. It is reported that the film, which is 3 hour and 26 minutes long, received a nine-minute standing ovation from the crowd. A video from the theatre surfaced online, showing Scorsese’s reaction to the standing ovation.

The video, shared by Deadline and reposted by many social media users, featured a happy Scorsese graciously accepting the applause. He was seen looking around the room with a big smile and nod in gratitude. Watch the video below:

According to Variety, following the ovation, Scorsese took the microphone and thanked a number of people. “Thank you to the Osages," he said. “Everyone connected with the picture. My old pals Bob and Leo, and Jesse and Lily. We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It’s taken it’s time to come around but Apple did so great by us. There was lots of grass. I’m a New Yorker. I was very surprised. This was an amazing experience. We lived in that world," he added.

Killers of the Flower Moon was one of the most anticipated films at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Based on the 2017 book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI written by David Grann, the film is based in northeastern Oklahoma in the 1920s. The movie follows members of the Osage Nation who are being murdered for sinister reasons.

Although the ovation and great reviews, Killers of the Flower Moon is not eligible for the festival’s highest prize, Palme d’Or, since it is screened out of competition at the festival.