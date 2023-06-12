Megan Fox Shuts Down Rumour Of ‘Forcing’ Sons To Wear 'Girl Clothes'

Hollywood actress Megan Fox showed her fans how to shut down a critic like a boss after a man accused her of “forcing" her sons to wear “girl clothes." It all began when Robby Starbuck, who is reported to be a former Republican candidate for Congress in Nashville of Tennessee, tweeted that he once lived in the same gated community as the actress. Robby claimed he saw two of her sons having a “breakdown" after being “forced by their mom to wear girl clothes." The tweet was accompanied by one of Megan Fox’s latest pap photos with her sons.

“It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them," he added. Megan Fox has now addressed the claims and slammed Robby Starbuck by calling him a “clout chaser." In a lengthy note, the actress warned the person against using her kids as leverage for his political campaign. “Hey, Robby Starbuck. I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly, you’re a clout chaser but let me teach you something… regardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency, especially under the malevolent and erroneous pretense," she said.

Megan continued, “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe. I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You f***** with the wrong witch."

In a subsequent tweet, Robby Starbuck clarified the accounts shared by him occurred five years ago when the kids were younger. Robby claims that one of them broke down and another joined in while the 3rd child was “not involved." Calling it was “weird situation", he emphasised that the boys were not happy. Supposedly, their nanny was consoling the kids at the time.

“I never said anything publicly because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear “boy clothes". We moved to TN shortly after and I saw this photo of the boys going around online this week. Really sad it didn’t stop back then and wish there was more we could’ve done back then but there really wasn’t anything we could do in CA," he added.

Brain Austin Green defends Megan Fox