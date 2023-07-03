Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Cast Dub Tom Cruise's Insane Bike Stunt As 'Extraordinary'

Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt The trailer of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was released just a few days back. It shows how Ethan is now on a mission to track down a new weapon that threatens all of humanity. In battling this threat, the agent will also risk his life. It is interesting to note that for the latest installment of the Mission Impossible series, Tom Cruise has attempted his ‘most dangerous stunt’ yet by driving a bike off the cliff as dubbed by Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the film.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is the seventh installment of the blockbuster $3.5 billion grossing franchise famed for jam-packed action and ever-daring stunts performed by the 60-year-old Cruise himself. Recalling the nail-biting jump, Pom Klementieff who is the new addition to the franchise shared with ABC news, “We all were watching, we were in Norway and we saw him do it seven or eight times in a row in front of us, it was insane."

Adding to that, Simon Pegg stated,"It’s easier to be there than it is to wait to hear if it went well. If you’re back at the hotel or the cruise ship we were staying on at the time — just watching your watch and just waiting, it’s terrifying. It’s better to be there. Get it over with, tear the bandaid off, see it happen. But my God it was extraordinary."

In fact, if we go by Christopher McQuarrie’s words, the stunt that is supposed to come in the following film will be far more daring than this one, “So if you go back and look at the other Mission: Impossibles you can see within other sequences, the dress rehearsals for the sequences we’re doing now, after every movie, we just look at one another and say ‘we can do better’,'" he shared.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.