Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder Welcome Second Child: 'My Heart Doubled In Size'

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are now a family of four. The couple, a 35-year-old actress, known for her role in the Twilight saga and the 44-year-old star of The Vampire Diaries, welcomed another bundle of joy a few weeks ago. The proud parents announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. Nikki Reed shared the good news on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, along with an adorable first picture of her newborn son holding onto her finger. In her announcement note, Nikki shared glimpses of her home birth experience, describing it as “one of the most beautiful days of her life."

“A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life. Born at home in the water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size." the new mom of two wrote.

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. I wanted to share first so I can say thank you in advance for honouring those boundaries and for sending positivity, kindness, and LOVE," she continued.

Nikki Reed further thanked her midwife and doctors for helping to ‘gently guide this sweet boy into the world’. She concluded her note, “Thank you to my incredible midwife Abby Vidikan and the most wonderful Johanna L Storey and Dr C for helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world. And Cristina King for your gorgeous images that will forever hold my heart."

Earlier, Ian Somerhalder shared a heartwarming post to announce their joyous news on his Instagram handle. The post featured a picture of her wife Nikki Reed, holding their 5-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil in one hand while gently supporting her baby bump with the other in a beautiful outdoor setting. Accompanying the picture, Ian also penned a thank you note to Nikki for granting him the “gift of life and love".

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you, Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom, and for working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…" he wrote.