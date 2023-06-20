Owain Arthur Opens Up On Working In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, ‘It Feels Like Theatre’

Giving life to the dreams of fantasy enthusiasts worldwide, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets were a world of its own. The Amazon Original series, developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, takes place in the mythical Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years prior to the events depicted in the beloved Lord of the Rings films. Set remotely in the sprawling hinterlands, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast and creators immersed themselves in Tolkien’s world during the process of the shoot of the film. To keep the unique characters of elves, dwarfs and, harfoots in touch with reality, the creators decided to take the help of prosthetics and make-up instead of heavily relying on VFX.

Welsh actor Owain Arthur plays the role of Durin, the eldest of the Seven Fathers of the Dwarves. He recently spoke about his experience of working in the magnum opus fantasy drama.“It feels like theatre. I remember coming off the day’s work buzzing with adrenalin. And I’ve never had that on TV or film before, only on stage," said Arthur. The actor comes from a mining part of Wales, thus, is connected immediately to the dwarfs’ Celtic energy and underdog indefatigability.