Owain Arthur Opens Up On Working In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, ‘It Feels Like Theatre’

Giving life to the dreams of fantasy enthusiasts worldwide, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets were a world of its own. The Amazon Original series, developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, takes place in the mythical Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years prior to the events depicted in the beloved Lord of the Rings films. Set remotely in the sprawling hinterlands, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast and creators immersed themselves in Tolkien’s world during the process of the shoot of the film. To keep the unique characters of elves, dwarfs and, harfoots in touch with reality, the creators decided to take the help of prosthetics and make-up instead of heavily relying on VFX.
Welsh actor Owain Arthur plays the role of Durin, the eldest of the Seven Fathers of the Dwarves. He recently spoke about his experience of working in the magnum opus fantasy drama.“It feels like theatre. I remember coming off the day’s work buzzing with adrenalin. And I’ve never had that on TV or film before, only on stage," said Arthur. The actor comes from a mining part of Wales, thus, is connected immediately to the dwarfs’ Celtic energy and underdog indefatigability.
He even grew fond of his prosthetic nose and itchy beard. “I’d never worked with prosthetics before, so I was excited. But I quickly realised how challenging it was going to be. With all of this stuff on, it is a hindrance. You try to focus on your intentions, but you have to make these things work for you. So, it took a while. But still, today, I’m humbled. I consider myself very lucky to go in and play a different being every day, to stretch how far you can go from being a human."
Season two is remarkably headlined by an all-female directors team headed by Charlotte Brändström, and is produced by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay. With season two underway in the UK, the saga is set to have up to five seasons, immersing audiences in the rich tapestry of J.R.R Tolkien’s fictional realm.