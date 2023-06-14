Pixar's Elio Trailer Promises A Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Marvel

This is surely a thrilling glimpse into the future of Pixar. The renowned animation studio has released the highly anticipated first official trailer for their upcoming animated science fiction feature, Elio. Set to hit theatres on March 1, 2024, Elio takes audiences on an extraordinary journey alongside a young underdog character. The little guy finds himself transported into a mesmerising world known as the Communiverse, inhabited by captivating extraterrestrial beings. The film centres around Elio, a character mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador upon his arrival in this otherworldly realm. Caught off guard and unprepared for his newfound responsibility, Elio must form bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate through formidable trials, and embark on a self-discovery journey to find his true purpose.

According to Variety, the official logline describes the movie as an exploration of Elio’s quest to answer the universe’s call, as he searches for answers while adapting to the extraordinary circumstances.

Advertisement

Leading the cast is the talented America Ferrera, who lends her voice to the character of Olga, Elio’s mother, while Yonas Kibreab brings Elio to life. Joining the stellar lineup is Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon. Adding to the excitement is Adrian Molina, known for his work as a screenwriter and co-director of the critically acclaimed Coco. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Elio.

As Pixar’s 28th feature film, Elio marks a significant milestone for the studio. Variety shared this signals a return to their original storytelling after a successful run of sequels in recent years. With a compelling narrative that places a young boy as Earth’s representative, the movie promises a heartwarming adventure that aims to captivate audiences with its universal themes of self-discovery, friendship, and finding one’s place in the world.