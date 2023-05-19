Pregnant Rihanna Posts Sultry Photos From Nude Maternity Shoot, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Rihanna beautifully embodied the radiance of motherhood when she embraced her first pregnancy, transforming into a tropical goddess. Recently, the renowned singer delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating throwback photos from her sun-drenched maternity photoshoot, captured before the birth of her one-year-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers. In these snapshots, the 35-year-old songstress exudes confidence, donning an exquisite gold two-piece string bikini that accentuates her baby bump against the backdrop of a mesmerizing ocean view adorned with lush palm trees.

With her baby bump on full display, Rihanna showcases her divine beauty allowing her pregnancy glow to take center stage. To add a pop of colour, the global music sensation chose animal print heels.

Advertisement

Along with the pictures, Rihanna wrote, “In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me." Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

This comes just days after ASAP Rocky confirmed the name of their baby bay in an Instagram post while also celebrating RZA’s first birthday on the special occasion of Mother’s Day. The special milestone of the family took the top place on his social media carousel. In one of the happy stills, Rihanna leans in to kiss ASAP Rocky while their baby boy shares an infectious smile. In an adorable video, the doting father was also captured holding up RZA as the little munchkin enjoys his company.

“‘Wu Tang Iz 4 Da Churen’ Happy 1st birthday to my 1st born RZA," said Rocky while revealing the little munchkin’s name.

Rihanna is all set to embrace motherhood once again. The couple has not revealed their due date yet.