Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Send Thank You Note For Archie's Birthday Present

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie celebrated his 4th birthday, which coincided with the coronation of King Charles III. Prince Harry attended the coronation ceremony in London but left immediately afterwards for Heathrow Airport to make it home in time for Archie’s birthday, as reported. Meghan, on the other hand, did not attend the royal festivities and stayed back with their children.

On May 6, Archie received an unexpected gift from a local shop owner on his birthday. Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, Calif., brought an enchanting surprise to young Prince Archie’s doorstep. The owner left a heartwarming gift for the 4-year-old, which included a beautiful arrangement of flowers, a thoughtful card, colourful balloons, and a special bike. The affectionate gesture did not go unnoticed by the Sussexes as after Archie’s birthday, they received a thank you letter from Prince Harry and Meghan.

In a heartwarming exchange, the owners of the Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop shared the letter they received. Expressing their sincere gratitude, the royal couple conveyed their thanks for the thoughtful gift bestowed upon their son, Archie. “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise," the letter read.

As per a report in People magazine, Jennifer Blevins, co-owner of the Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop, shared insights into the selection of Archie’s gift. She chose the present with co-owner Martin, who celebrated his birthday on May 6 in California, alongside Archie’s mother Meghan.

“Martin went and he got one of our little specialized kids’ bikes, they’re really nice little bikes and he’s like, ‘This one’s perfect, it’s got training wheels. And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘OK, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house,'" she told People.