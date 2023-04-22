Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste at Citadel Rome Premiere, Nick Jonas Holds Her Close

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited Citadel. On Friday, a special screening of the show was held in Rome which was graced by PeeCee along with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. Several pictures and videos from the event have now surfaced on social media.

In one of the clips, Priyanka can be seen posing for the paparazzi at the blue carpet of the event. She wore a green gown and looked gorgeous as ever. Not just this, but the global icon also greeted paps with folded hands. She was also joined by Nick, who looked dapper a blue shirt paired with a dark blue blazer and matching pants.

In another video, Priyanka posed solo for paps. Besides this, the actress also posed with her Citadel cast for the photos. Watch the videos from the mega Citadel Rome premiere event here:

One of the videos from the Citadel Rome premiere also captured Nick Jonas taking Priyanka’s pics as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Priyanka, too, took to her Instagram to share pictures from Rome and captioned it, “Roman Holiday".

Prior to Rome, a special Citadel premiere was also held in London and Mumbai. The show marks Priyanka’s web series debut with Richard Madden. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Besides this, Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads of State. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May this year. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif in her pipeline. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

