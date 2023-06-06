Red Velvet Members Seulgi And Irene Denied Entry At Beyonce's Concert; Here's Why

Beyonce’s Renaissance which started in May has now become a hot celebrity hub. From Kylie Jenner to Priyanka Chopra, Queen Bey’s concerts have witnessed stands filled with celebrities in the VIP section. Trying to join the bandwagon during the London concert were K-pop idols Seulgi and Irene from the girl band Red Velvet. However, the musicians were reportedly denied entry at the gate. A report by AllKPop suggests, Seulgi, who had previously claimed to be a massive Beyonce fan, was elated to share about her securing tickets to the concert on the social media platform DearU Bubble.

But fans of the girl band supposedly saw Irene and Seulgi a tad bit troubled owing to a ticket-related issue outside the venue. One admirer of the Korean idols shared an update on Twitter on spotting the musicians at the gate. The fan confirmed the concert had already begun when Seulgi and Irene showed up. The person stated how the duo faced a stressful situation and was turned back by the staff.

“Guys Seulgi and Irene from Red Velvet are at Beyonce’s concert they were right in front of me. I am freaking out. I’m working at Beyonce’s concert and just came out of the office and they were right there about to get the tickets scanned. I didn’t approach them because the show had already started and they were clearly stressed. I think they came to the wrong gate because they got turned away. I hope they got in," wrote the fan.