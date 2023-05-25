Remembering Tina Turner: 10 Little-Known Facts About The Rock 'n' Roll Legend

The Rock ‘n’ Roll star Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness at her home in Kusnacht, near Switzerland. The massive pop icon’s journey was filled with both triumphs and challenges. Despite facing a tumultuous relationship with her abusive husband, she eventually broke free and embarked on a solo career that solidified her status as an icon. Her resilience and talent inspired countless fans and her impact on the music industry will be remembered for generations to come. As the world mourns the loss of the music legend, here are 10 things that you need to know about her life.

Guinness World Record

During the tour of her album Break Every Rule, Tina Turner broke legendary Frank Sinatra’s world record. She added a Guinness title to her name for performing in front of the largest paying audience as a solo artist, selling 1,80,000 tickets in 1988.

Health problems

After her wedding to Erwin Bach in 2013, Tina Turner suffered a stroke after which she had to learn how to walk again. Years later, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer but opted for homeopathic remedies, which reportedly elevated the damage. In 2017, she had to undergo a kidney transplant surgery.

Proud Mary

Tina Turner’s song Proud Mary remains to be one of her greatest hits of all time. When musician Beyonce paid tribute to the legendary Rock n Roll icon at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honor, she chose this song to perform. Three years later, the duo appeared on the Grammy stage to sing it as a duet. Besides winning a Grammy, this cover song from the 60s rock and roll band Creedence Clearwater Revival has reportedly sold over a million copies.

Family tragedy

Tina Turner was supposedly abandoned by her mother when she was merely 11. Her mom is said to have relocated citing an abusive relationship with Tina’s father. The legendary icon has two biological sons, Craig Raymond Turner and Ronald Renelle Turner, she also adopted two of her ex-husband’s children, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner. In 2018, Craig Turner was discovered dead allegedly owing to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tina Turner’s real identity

The musician was born Anna Mae Bullock and began her music career under the moniker Little Ann with Ike Tuner’s Kings of Rhythm for her first-ever record Box. It was in 1960 when she changed her name to Tina Turner for her hit duet A Fool in Love and the rest is all history.

Tina Turner’s clash with Ike

The duo who build their music career together were married for about 16 years. They became a formidable force with hits like Its Gonna Work Out, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, and River Deep-Mountain High, among others in their kitty. They finally disbanded in 1976 owing to their tumultuous relationship

Four Grammys for a single song

Tina Turner’s song What’s Love Got to Do With It was a massive hit that earned her Grammy Awards in the Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance categories. Until 2012, the song was credited with three Grammys but a fourth one was bestowed when it was included in the Grammy Hall of Fame. The hit song was from her 1984 album Private Dancer.

Surprisingly, Tina Turner initially hated What’s Love Got To Do With It? song and only recorded her hit song after her manager insisted. She finally dedicated a Grammy to him after the song won 3.

Accolades

Her unbelievable accomplishments include 12 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Speculations with David Bowie

Tina Turner collaborated with David Bowie for the cover of Tonight and during her performance in 1985 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, Bowie came up as a surprise guest. When they performed together, he leaned in and whispered something into her ears. Some fans say he said “I love you" but a majority of them believe he proposed to the singer.

Turned to Buddhism

It was in the 1970s when she turned her belief to Buddhism. She has practiced and chanted mantras ever since claiming it has helped her remain calm through the most challenging moments of her life.