Rita Ora, Taika Waititi Pose For Steamy Photoshoot; Paris Hilton Says 'That's Hot'

Leaving little to the imagination, newlyweds Rita Ora and Taika Waititi recently radiated passion in a sizzling photoshoot for the cover page of Vogue Australia. Rita Ora looked absolutely stunning as she embraced her filmmaker husband in new photos. What’s more, the pictures of the new power couple have not impressed their fans but also the beauty mogul Paris Hilton. In one still, the 32-year-old musician set the temperatures soaring in a full-length body-hugging sequin ensemble as she leaned on Taika Waititi.

With her hair left open, she chose basic shades from her makeup palette to keep things simple yet elegant. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old director pulled a dapper look in a plain white t-shirt paired with blue denim. Another alluring shot saw Rita posing in a long red dress with a peek-a-boo twist. A matching luxurious car accentuated the still as the Let You Love Me songstress seductively glared at the camera, while the Thor maker placed his chin on Rita’s shoulder.

One more steamy photo features the newlyweds twinning and winning in black as they posed on what seems to be a bathroom sink. Taika Waititi also brought out his charm in formals for a shot that sees him seated on a lake-side fence. The pop star opted for a blingy dress for this outdoor number. Elsewhere in the series, the newlyweds appear posing solo in snazzy and stylish attires. Take a look at it here:

The photoshoot quickly garnered massive attention and among the many praising the couple was Paris Hilton. “That’s hot," the beauty mogul wrote in the comment section of Rita Ora’s latest post.