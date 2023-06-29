Robert Downey Jr Explains Why He Chose Oppenheimer After MCU: 'It Was A No-Brainer'

With movies like Inception and Interstellar already in his kitty, director Christopher Nolan is now gearing up to deliver another pulse-pounding paradoxical story, Oppenheimer. Actor Cillian Murphy plays the titular role of J Robert Oppenheimer, meanwhile, Iron Man fame Robert Downey Jr essays Lewis Strauss, who was a founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission. The opportunity to work in this Christopher Nolan film presented itself in Robert Downey Jr’s life at a time when he had just bid adieu to his popular superhero character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor recently explained how the transition from the foremost avenger to playing a real-life character was a “no-brainer" for him. Although what he felt dicey was staying away from his family. The Iron Man fame while explaining why Oppenheimer was special to him also spoke about the “important metaphor" that the movie’s plot brings in aligning with world events.

Advertisement

He said, “I had been cooling my heels for about a year before the pandemic, just reacquainting myself with my family and other interests because I had been working super consistently. But this was Christopher Nolan, doing something that was important to him." The actor continued, “The cast was this large gathering of folks who have their choice of projects. And just as soon as we were underway, world events lined up in a way that turned this movie into an important metaphor that could speak to any number of things. So, it was kind of a no-brainer."

The actor’s character Lewis Strauss is said to have a complicated relationship with Cillian’s Oppenheimer who almost risked destroying the world in order to save it.