Scarlett Johansson To Zendaya: AI Reimagines Hollywood Actresses On Spiritual Journey In India

The recent surge in the popularity of AI tools has successfully blurred the lines between fantasy and reality. From folklore, sketches, and cultures, to movies, the wave has left nothing untouched. Now, a social media content creator has left the internet impressed with their photorealistic image series of popular Hollywood actresses. The artist selected several female stars, who enticed audiences with their exceptional performances on the silver screens, and reimagined how all of them would look if they were to embark on a spiritual journey in India.

The creator revealed the fictional pictures were made with the help of the AI tool Midjourney.

Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Zendaya, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, and Emilia Clarke got a special mention in the creator’s photorealistic series. All the popular personalities have adorned saffron-ish ensembles, accentuated with traditional accessories. Some of them appear with bindis on their forehead, while a few have also worn rudraksha and beaded and floral jewelry. With the scenic background of Varanasi, the Hollywood divas are seen roaming in the holy city.

While sharing the photos online, the creator wrote, “In a captivating scenario, imagine a Hollywood female actress, known for her glamorous appearances on the silver screen, deciding to embark on a spiritual journey in India. She embraces the path of an Indian monk and finds herself walking the ancient streets of Varanasi, a city renowned for its profound spirituality and religious significance." Take a look at it here:

Social media users have lauded this new photorealistic series in the comment section. One said, “Black Widow kitni mast lag rahi hai bhai (Black Widow looks stunning brothers)," another added, “Scarlett, Hermione, Angelina for the win." One more said, “They are just so perfect." A user agreed, “The looks fit and absolutely gorgeous."

This comes just a week after the same artist reimagined how famous Hollywood actors would look like as Indian monks. “In a hypothetical scenario where Hollywood celebrities become Indian monks, it would involve a significant transformation of their lifestyles, beliefs, and priorities. Here are some Aiarts of what this scenario might look like," he captioned the previous series.

The list of popular actors in the post feature Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and Morgan Freeman.