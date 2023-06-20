Secret Invasion: Samuel L Jackson Jokes About 'Love Scene' with Olivia Colman, Says 'We Broke...'

Secret Invasion premieres on June 21. Marvel Studios’ new series brings back Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and puts him in an unchartered territory. While the actor will be seen sharing the screen with several new faces such as Kingsley Ben-Adir as the rebellious Skrull leader Gravik, and Game of Thrones’ queen Emilia Clarke as G’iah, we are the most excited to see Sam share the screen with Olivia Colman. The Crown actress debuts in the MCU as Sonya Falsworth.

While the trailer has already revealed that the actors will be sharing a few scenes in the series, Olivia and Samuel opened up about working together in the press conference of Secret Invasion. Answering a question about Fury Sonya’s ‘tense dynamics’ on the show, Samuel was seen joking about their on-screen bond. “There’s no tension. The love scene is still in the movie," he said, leaving everyone in splits. “We broke the ice. The first explicit love scene ever in the Marvel Universe," he went on to tease.

Olivia played along and said, “I’m not sure it made the final edit, though. I don’t know. I can’t really think about Fury and Sonya. I was just so excited to meet Samuel L. Jackson," and cracked up at her own answer. “They have a lovely friendship. Although, she does quite like to bully you with her heavies," she added.

“(It) doesn’t strike me as much of a friendship, but they’ve got history. They trust each other, which is, I think, I mean, I’d say that. Maybe they don’t. [laugh] Oh, God," Olivia teased. “I’ll never be invited back to another press conference," she added, with a laugh.