Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Break Up Again, Couple Had a ‘Fling’: Report

Senorita singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello who had initially rekindled their romance have called it off again. The duo had gotten back together just 6 weeks ago and now have broken up, and this time it’s final according to a news portal.

Sources close to the ex-lovers informed The Sun, that ‘Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives’. The source further added, ‘But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now,’ the insider added. ‘They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.’ On a closing note, it shared, ’In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.’

It was back in April 14, 2023, when the Señorita singers were spotted together on day one of Coachella in Southern California, a year and a half after their break up. Not just that, the duo were also seen sharing a steamy kiss.

Advertisement

Soon, after that, the couple made several public appearances and were not shying away from all the PDA. The ex-couple had attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in New Jersey and were reportedly spotted kissing each other during their date night.