Is Kelis Dating 72-Year-Old Actor Bill Murray? Here's What We Know

From the music stage to the movie screen, a new couple has emerged. And this duo has proven that love knows no bounds. Milkshake Singer Kelis Rogers, 43, has reportedly found love with none other than legendary Hollywood actor Bill Murray, 72. According to The U.S. Sun, sources have said that the two ignited sparks of love after Murray caught one of Kelis’s electric performances at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London. Witnesses claim that Murray has been a constant source of support for the Bossy singer, attending her shows and even staying at the same hotel. This whirlwind romance didn’t just happen overnight, as insiders reveal that the pair had previously crossed paths in the United States before their serendipitous meeting in London.

An anonymous friend spilled the beans to the US Sun, saying, “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off." The friend further emphasised that despite the significant age difference, Kelis and Murray share a common bond, having both experienced recent bereavement.

Some photographs from the Mighty Hoopla festival captured Murray engrossed in Kelis’s performance, a smile on his face. The duo even posed for a cosy snapshot backstage, further fueling speculation about their blossoming relationship. These two single souls are apparently enjoying their time together, unperturbed by societal expectations. Love has its mysterious ways, and in the case of Kelis and Murray, age seems to be nothing but a number.