Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse: With Rs 18.84 Cr, Film Records Highest Opening For Animated Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has set a new milestone with its opening weekend collection. Sony Pictures’ new animated superhero movie, which also features the Indian version of Spider-Man — Pavitr Prabhakar — has minted Rs 18.84 crore net (Rs 22.87 Cr GBOC) box office collection during the extended opening weekend.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared details about the film’s box office collection. “#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse fares very well in its *extended* Weekend 1… Witnesses an upward trend on Sat and Sun… HIGHEST opening weekend for an animated film… Thu 4.20 cr, Fri 3.34 cr, Sat 5.19 cr, Sun 6.11 cr. Total: ₹ 18.84 cr Nett BOC. #India biz," he tweeted.

Internationally, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recorded the second-biggest opening of 2023. According to Variety, the film ended its first weekend with a collection of $190 million in North America and $384 million globally. The international collection’s biggest contributor was China, with a collection of $17.3 million.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse faced competition from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke but it seems that the competition did not impact either of the films. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke managed to collect Rs 22.59 crores on its opening weekend which are very good figures, considering it is a small-budget movie. “With 22.59 crore on its opening weekend, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a winner at the box office and in the hearts of the audiences," reads a statement sent by the film’s team.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse received good reviews from critics. News18’s review of the film read: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s most powerful tool is the visuals. The film elevates the game by several notches, telling not one but multiple tales in one frame using the graphic shapes, bold colours, strong composition and simplified design."

“People who have read comic books and played Spider-Man games will fall in love with this movie. The film is packed with Easter eggs in almost every scene. It is everything and more a Spidey fan could have asked for," the review added.