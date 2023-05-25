Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Reviews Are In; Check Here

The early reviews for the much-awaited sequel film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are here and critics are hailing it as one of the best-animated films ever made. The plot of the film picks up right after the events of the 2018-released film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, and Jason Schwartzman voicing the lead animated characters. Just like the last film, the sequel is also set against the backdrop of a shared multiverse, with a brand new adventurous mission.

The first reactions indicate that people haven’t only fallen in love with the enigmatic animated graphics but also the emotional touch the plot brings in. Check out the early reviews of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ below:

For Seon O’ Connel, the Managing Editor at CinemaBlend, it was one step above any masterpiece with its artwork deserving to be hung in a museum.

Daniel Baptista, the creator, producer, and host of The Movie Podcast, called it a revolutionary creation in the world of animation while also hailing it as one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made.

Shahbaz, also the host of The Movie Podcast, hinted that the movie’s groundbreaking plot has multiple jaw-dropping surprises in store for fans.

A critic called it a cultural experience that is sure to leave people teary-eyed.

For another one it was, “insanely epic and the music is fire. You’ll be on the edge of your seat because this ride is wild."

Meanwhile, many appreciated the performances of the lead characters. “Hailee Steinfeld really comes into her own as Gwen Stacy and her scenes with Shea Whigham’s Captain Stacy are truly special. It’s darker and sadder than I expected, but necessary," said Brain Davids, a writer at The Hollywood Reporter.

Drew Taylor, a reporter at The Wrap called it a “visual treat" while revealing the movie’s real superpower lies in its, “emotional depth and its beautiful melancholic tone."

The movie is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales aka Spider-Man, while Hailee Steinfeld is the Spider-Woman. Jason Schwartzman’s voice takes the place of the supervillain spot. The movie is set to release on June 2.