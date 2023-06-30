Supermodel Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child At 53: 'It's Never Too Late'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been blessed with a second child. It’s a baby boy. She shared this news by making a joyful announcement on her Instagram handle. Naomi, 53, in her post, said it was ‘never too late’ to become a mom. Naomi called her baby boy a ‘true gift from God’ as she announced his arrival. The model shared the news by posting a picture of her newborn son in her arms. In the adorable picture, her two-year-old daughter is also seen accompanying her.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Baby Boy. It’s never too late to become a mother," the caption read.

Take a look at the picture:

Soon fans and celebrities poured in best wishes and love for the newborn on Naomi’s post. Model Ashley Graham wished, “Congratulations Mama!!!!!!! Welcome baby boy!" Designer Marc Jacobs said, “Oh my! Already? I can’t believe a second blessing. How amazing!!"

Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child, a daughter, back in May 2021. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the supermodel wrote, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."