Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's New Trailer Is High On Drama And Action

The reptilian brothers are back, this time to fight against a band of mutant monsters in the brand-new trailer of Seth Rogan’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Just like the first glimpse, the new clip drips with action as the turtle brothers take a step out of the sewers and rooftops of New York City. Only this time it dives deeper to reveal details of the scary mutant army led by villain Superfly. With Michelangelo’s heart, Donatello’s wisdom, Raphael’s bravery, and Leonardo’s honour, the four siblings are ready to embark on a journey to be accepted as normal teenagers.

The trailer opens with the turtle brothers getting caught by Sensei Splinter after sneaking out into the city without permission. “Look we’re really sorry Splinter some of the guys wanted to get pizza and I tried to talk them out of it," says Leo while ratting his siblings out in a scene. The team of four contemplates if they weren’t mutant monsters shunned by society what their dreams would be. One wants to go to high school, and another wished for a girlfriend.

After having enough of the rejection, they arrive at a decision to win the hearts of New York. The reptile brothers soon learn about the antagonist Superfly from their new friend April O’Neil. Even after knowing the antagonist kills everyone who sees him, the turtles band together to catch him unbeknownst to the dangers that await.

The Ninja Turtles were completely unaware of the presence of other mutants in the world. Unlike them, these new monsters wish to take over the entire world. “Humans are never gonna like us so we gonna let the mutants rule the earth," says the villain leader. “People zey got to go," adds another member of his team. What follows later is a series of wild car chases, police intervention, and turtles drawing swords to fulfil their purpose.

The intense trailer is also packed with multiple funny scenes be it the brother’s hilarious confession of their dad being a giant rat or Superfly’s amusing puns. Only time can tell what happens when the world of mutant monsters turns into a battle zone. Watch the trailer here:

The lead cast of the animated movie includes Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael), among others. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits the theatres on August 4.