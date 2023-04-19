The Boogeyman Trailer: Stephen King's Nightmarish Entity Haunts Its New Victims

You might want to ‘leave the lights on’ as the second trailer of The Boogeyman is here to make you confront “the thing that comes for your kids when you’re not paying attention." Dropped on Tuesday, April 18, the horrific trailer shares a glimpse of the gripping story that explores grief in the most haunting manner. Two daughters reeling from the death of their mother have to fight a mysterious and heinous supernatural entity when everyone around them presumes it’s all in their heads.

The trailer begins with the daughters opening up about their fears in a therapy session. The younger one Sawyer, who cannot survive in the dark, holds her elder sister Sadie close as the red light, the only source that illuminates the room continues to turn on and off. With each passing second in darkness, an eerie figure moves closer and closer to them. Sadie tries to convince Sawyer whatever she’s seeing isn’t real, but that’s far away from the danger that’s lurking in the same room.

Another scene sees The Boogeyman creeping under Sawyer’s bed. “There’s no such thing as monsters! You need to grow up," yells the frustrated elder sister until she witnesses the horror herself. Another jumpscare moment features their dad holding on to Sawyer when Sadie’s trying to issue a warning about the supernatural entity on a phone call. But it’s too late, as the dad gets dragged by the eerie figure in the very next second. Plagued by the haunting presence, the sisters are trying to survive a war of frights in the new trailer that’s filled with suspense and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seats.

The upcoming movie is an adaption of Stephen King’s 1978 short story, which was also made into a feature film back in 2005. The plot chronicles the life of a high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer, whose relationship with their father becomes strained after the passing of their mother. Unbeknownst to them, this invites an unnerving being into their life who preys on people’s suffering.

Directed by Rob Savage, The Boogeyman features Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, and Viviena Lyra Blair in lead roles. The horror thriller is set to hit the big screens on June 2.

