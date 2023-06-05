The Color Purple Trailer: Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey Bring Steven Spielberg's Remake To Life

The Color Purple’s trailer is here showing “A bold new take on the beloved classic", reuniting the original film’s producers Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. Set in the early 1900s, the short clip retells the empowering yet heart-waltzing story of two Black Southern sisters Celia and Nettie Harris’ traumatic lives over the course of forty years. Fantasia Barrino, the American Idol winner reprises her Broadway lead role as Celia, with her younger version played by Phylicia Mpasi. Whereas Caira takes on the character of Nettie with The Little Mermaid fame Halle Bailey as her young self.

The trailer opens with Nettie talking about Africa and the presence of queens on the continent. She establishes the sibling duo belongs to a family of royalty. Shots of the young ones enjoying shopping at local shops and hitting the dirt roads together evoke heartwarming emotions when it all gets shattered as Celia, who is abused by both her father and husband, is asked to leave the property at gunpoint. “All I have is my sister, she was the only one who ever loved me,’ says Celie as time and distance separate the siblings.

Apart from each other, they grow up differently, but what keeps the hearts intact is the childhood promise. The trailer aptly highlights how their vows play an important role in their lives. Celia’s existence turns powerful with the influence of Taraji P. Henson’s spin on singer Shug Avery. A scene between the two characters shows Shug dolling up Celia with lipstick. “Oh, sweet loving God,’ says Shug as the tagline “Sisters are forever" pops up in bold soon after.

A short glimpse of Fantasia’s melodious vocals is displayed on stage but it is enough to brace viewers for the electrifying musical in the upcoming movie. The powerful glimpses of the sister’s journey render viewers emotional and excited. Take a look at it here:

Based on the Pulitzer Prize book by Alice Walker, The Color Purple was first adapted by Steven Spielberg in 1982. It was then re-adapted into a Broadway musical twice in 2004 and 2016. The cast of the movie also includes Danielle Brooks as Sofia, H.E.R. as Mary Agnes, and Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson, among others. The Color Purple is set to hit the theatres on December 25.