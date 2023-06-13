The Flash: Ezra Miller Makes 1st Public Appearance, Comments Since Misconduct Allegations, Watch Video

Ezra Miller, amidst a series of allegations that have surrounded him over the past year, made a rare public appearance after nearly two years. The actor showed up at the renowned Chinese Theatre in Hollywood for the premiere of The Flash. In an emotional moment, Miller took the opportunity to address the Warner and DC executives, including director James Gunn and thanked them for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition."

According to Variety, Miller was welcomed with a special introduction by their director, Andy Muschietti. In an engaging moment, Miller expressed their admiration and appreciation for director Andy Muschietti as well, referring to him as a “maestro."

With genuine warmth, Miller said, “I love you, maestro. I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental."

In 2020, Ezra Miller faced a major controversy when a video surfaced showing them seemingly choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland. The incident attracted attention and sparked public debate. Despite the video’s disturbing nature, no charges were filed in relation to the incident.

However, Miller’s troubles did not end there. In 2022, they faced a separate legal issue when they were charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

According to reports, Ezra Miller faced additional legal issues in Hawaii, where they were arrested twice for misconduct and harassment. In one of the cases, Miller admitted guilt to a charge of disorderly conduct and was required to pay a $500 (approximately Rs 41,000) fine. However, the charge of harassment was dropped.