The Flash Trailer: Not Just Michael Keaton But Ben Affleck Also Returns As Batman

The second trailer of The Flash is here, and it shows how Barry Allen (Played by Ezra Miller) ends up wreaking havoc on the universe. DC Studios’ highly anticipated superhero film has been in development since the pandemic but on Tuesday, it delighted fans with the trailer which showcases how the world is about to go spinning out of control with exciting plot twists. But what steals the limelight is the return of not one but two Batman. The new trailer was revealed on April 25 at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas.

The previous teaser revealed there will be two Barry Allen across different dimensions. One of whom travels to the past in an alternate reality to prevent his mother’s murder. He gets stuck in a world without superheroes and eventually teams up with another world’s Barry to get back home. However, the movie just doesn’t have different Barry but also multiple versions of several iconic DC superheroes. The new trailer opens with Michael Keaton’s Batman sharing the ordeal of losing his parents to pacify Barry.

Advertisement

“I spent a lifetime trying to right the wrongs of the past as if fighting crime would bring my parents back," he says. Barry spends some loving moments with his mother before he is forced to watch her on the brink of death. He runs away traveling to another reality, one where his mother isn’t murdered, which apparently sets off a massive turnabout. He gets help from the new Kryptonian Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle) and both Batman, with Keaton in one reality and with Ben Affleck from the Snyder-verse in another.

They’ve joined forces to stop General Zod (played by Michael Shannon) who is reprising his role from the 2013-released film Man of Steel. With lots of action and superpower unleashing, Miller’s Flash says “No matter what we do, we’re not going to be able to fix this." Keaton also repeats his iconic dialogue from the original Tim Burton film, “You wanna get nuts, let’s get nuts." If that wasn’t enough, it seems this time the Batman’s about to fly.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

Helmed by Andy Muschietti, the superhero movie is all set to hit the big screens on June 16.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here