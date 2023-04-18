The Idol Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd Take Viewers On a Steamy Ride

A new trailer for the erotic drama The Idol was released on Monday, April 17. It gives fans a glimpse of the series whose tumultuous production caused quite a delay in its release schedule. Starring Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in the lead, the trailer begins with the latter’s sensual photoshoot in a red robe. With her gorgeous skin quite on display, Depp unleashes her inner fame-hungry woman in a sensual manner.

This scene is cut to a man asking “When was the last time the industry saw the last truly-f*****g-nasty, nasty pop girl?" Depp and Tesfaye then begin their conquest to dominate the musical world. From drowning in alcohol to losing herself while dancing in lavish clubs, the show tries to outline the main character Jocelyn’s life behind the state. In between are flashed glimpses of her music rehearsals indicating the sensuous nature of her music.

The story revolves around Jocelyn’s conquest to claim her status as the sexiest pop star and to dominate the entertainment industry after hitting rock bottom. Her nasty ways lead her to Tedros (Played by Abel Tesfaye), a sex-obsessed cult leader who is powerful enough to give Jocelyn’s career the boost it needs to reach a new high. Her passion ignited with the romantic entanglement with Tedros opens up a new awakening of her music that catapults her fame but also drowns her deeper in despair.

As Jocelyn continues to take what she believes is rightfully hers, the music industry is abuzz with the talks of seeing no one like her in quite a few years. If the trailer is anything to go by, the story dwells deeper into her empty soul which is far different from the eventful life she leads in front of people. The video ends on a poignant note of Jocelyn claiming the stage while greeting her fans as ‘Angels’. Will she be able to conquer her mission or the passion will eat her true self from within will only be known in the musical show. Watch the trailer here:

Previously, the production of The Idol was embroiled in quite a controversy after director Amy Seimetz’s exit from the show owing to creative disputes. It was reported that the filming was taking a negative turn but Lily-Rose Depp has maintained to refute the claim. It was Euphoria fame Sam Levinson who stepped into donning the directorial hat after Amy.

The Idol is scheduled to stream on HBO from June 4 onwards.

