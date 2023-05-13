The Kelly Clarkson Show Under Fire for Allegedly Fostering A Toxic Work Environment

Former and current employees of The Kelly Clarkson Show have come forward with accusations of a toxic work environment, causing controversy for the show’s producers. Multiple employees have claimed that they were underpaid and overworked, while also being subjected to a “traumatizing" work environment that negatively affected their mental health. At least ten former and one current employee, on the condition of anonymity, have accused the makers, as per Rolling Stone.

Though veterans, the job profile of the accusers is reportedly described to be “low-level staffers" who explain that have to take additional jobs, be it as babysitters or dog walkers to meet their financial needs. The portal highlights the staffers are well aware of the downside of serving in a high-pressure environment of daytime TV shows, however, they are immensely disappointed by the work culture perpetuated behind the scenes.

Notably, the anonymous employees have directly raised fingers at the show’s executive and senior producers. The staffers have reportedly dubbed them as the main source of the problem and those who raised their voices against people in powerful positions were supposedly left frustrated with the HR response. In the midst of this, the report also added the show host Kelly Clarkson had no clue about how unhappy the employees felt owing to the overbearing work condition.

“Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative… I would be shocked if she knew. I’d be floored if she knew the staff wasn’t getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that," the employees claim.

In response, a spokesperson from NBC Universal, the parent company of the show, suggested they’re taking all the claims seriously, as per Entertainment Tonight.

“We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously, and to insinuate otherwise is untrue. When issues are reported, they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ strives to build a safe, respectful, and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity," said the spokesperson. The show host Kelly Clarkson has not issued any official statement addressing the problem.

Previously, comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show hit the headlines for similar claims that resulted in the firing of three executive producers. The show’s host Ellen also issued a public apology owing to the controversy in the opening monologue of season 18’s premiere.