'The Magic Is Back': Halle Bailey's Performance Shines In The Little Mermaid Premiere

Disney’s live-action film The Little Mermaid is gearing up to take viewers under the sea while re-narrating the story of Mermaid princess Ariel from the 1989 animated Oscar-winning version. While Halle Bailey plays the female protagonist, Jonah Hauer-King essays her love interest Prince Eric from the world above water and Melissa McCarthy as the main antagonist, the nefarious witch Ursula. As the movie’s release date draws closer, the makers screened the live-action remake at the film’s star-studded premiere held on Monday. The first reviews and reactions from those who attended the screening have been largely positive.

The plot chronicles the tale of underwater King Triston’s youngest and most defiant daughter, mermaid Ariel, who wishes to explore the world beyond water. During her exploits on the surface, she falls in love with the human prince Eric. Even after knowing that mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the cruel sea witch Ursula. Though she gets to experience life on land, it ultimately puts her life and the throne of her father in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Now, the first public reactions to the movie only indicate that Halle Bailey’s Ariel is all set to reign in the hearts of audiences. For some, it is the majestic visuals that steal the show while many have also lauded the performances of the cast members. A few highlighted how the makers have stayed true to the predecessor film’s plotline to retain the heart and soul of Ariel’s story.

Take a look at the reactions here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disney previously gave fans a detailed glimpse at Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the full-length trailer which teases a portion of the mermaid princess saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck. With the addition of visually spectacular imagery in Halle Bailey’s ‘Part of Your World’, it is also Ursula’s animosity that raises anticipation.

Helmed by Rob Marshall, other big names attached to the project are Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triston and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian. The Little Mermaid is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 26.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here