The One Condition That Made Margot Robbie Say Yes To Barbie

As Barbie’s live-action movie is gearing up towards its theatrical release, new details have been coming out about the movie. After watching Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling bringing iconic pop icons Barbie and Ken to life in the trailer, it is hard to imagine anyone else in the role. Yet it could have been the case. Especially for Barbie’s character. The Suicide Squad star spoke to Time Magazine about why diversity in Barbie Dolls was an important factor taken into account by her. She did not want to perpetuate the idea that women should look a certain way. Hence, if Mattel had not made their dolls diverse in their appearance, Margot might not have accepted the role.

According to Time Magazine the very idea that there would be multiple Barbies in Greta Gerwig’s movie was not a coincidence. In fact, it was well throughout and was something that was acknowledged even during the early works in the creative process. Margot Robbie who is the producer of the live-action movie shared her thoughts on this very idea. She remarked. “I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.’"