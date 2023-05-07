The Summer I Turned Pretty Returns For Second Season On July 14

Our favourite trio Jeremiah, Belly and Conrad will be returning for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video will be launching three episodes on Friday, July 14, 2023, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023. Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, Season One of the series became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend. On July 14, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, recurring guest David Iacono, and Elsie Fisher, who joined the cast this season in a recurring role. Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard also star, with Kyra Sedgwick joining Season Two in a recurring role.

Advertisement

The cast also revealed all eight episode titles for Season Two, allowing fans to speculate which of their favourite storylines from It’s Not Summer Without You, the second book in Han’s series, will translate to the screen, and what new surprises unique to the series may be in store for viewers this year.

The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 201 – “Love Lost" (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 202 – “Love Scene" (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 203 – “Love Sick" (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 204 – “Love Game" (Premiering July 21, 2023)

Episode 205 – “Love Fool" (Premiering July 28, 2023)

Episode 206 – “Love Fest" (Premiering August 4, 2023)

Episode 207 – “Love Affair" (Premiering August 11, 2023)

Episode 208 – “Love Triangle" (Premiering August 18, 2023)

Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

Advertisement

Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here