The Weeknd's Sex Scene In HBO's The Idol Leaves Viewers In Shock

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s HBO drama The Idol, which premiered on June 4, has been a topic of discussion on Twitter ever since its second episode aired on Sunday. The viewers did not like the recent episode because of a particular reason – a sex scene involving The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. For them, the shot was “cringe" and the singer’s Tedros is “one of the worst written characters they’ve seen in a very long time." Since Sunday, Twitter is flooded with negative reviews about The Weeknd’s scene, which is termed “NSFW (not safe for work)" by the audience because of the way club owner and cult leader Tedros is shown engaging in intimate acts with Jocelyn (Lily-Rose).

A user wrote: “I wish Sam Levinson and The Weeknd quit disguising this show as if it’s not soft porn with an NC-17 rating (films/series not suitable for children under 18)!"

“#TheIdolHBO episode 2, those last 10 mins was so bad. Tedros is one of the worst written characters I’ve seen in a very long time," wrote another.

This viewer thought that The Weeknd’s sex scene was “absolutely unforgivable": “#TheIdolHBO - I can see what they were trying to do. Jocelyn’s story is totally captivating and Lily Rose Depp’s performance is mostly great but when we introduce The Weeknd, he completely ruins it and this scene was absolutely unforgivable lol."

For this user, the sex scene was “the most cringe thing I’ve ever seen in my life #theidolhbo."

“Nah cuz who’s gonna talk about the ‘He’s so rapey’…’I kinda like that about him’ scene…. Made me sick to my stomach; a direct reminder that this emotionally and physically intimate scene between two (platonic) women was clearly written by a man, for the male gaze. #TheIdolHBO (sic)," read another review.

One more chimed in and tweeted: “Watching The Idol you can see the crumbs of what the show could have been. Lily Rose Depp is great but can only do so much with what she’s given. Sam Levinson and The Weeknd really bring it down especially this episode.The rest of the cast is great but the writing YIKES. #theidol."

Here are some more reactions that show The Idol episode 2 did not go down well with the audiences.