Tom Cruise Gets Emotional At Mission Impossible Premiere In Rome; Says 'Cinema Brings Us Together'

Tom Cruise made a comeback in the seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible. During the world premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome, the actor got rather emotional while discussing his film with the media. He shared his views on cinema, shedding light on its ability to bring people together and create shared experiences by breaking down barriers.

Expressing gratitude, Tom Cruise said he appreciates everyone for attending the world premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome. The event, held on the iconic Spanish Steps, coincided with the film’s setting in the Italian capital. Indian audiences can catch the release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres on July 12.

In a red carpet interview with Deadline, Tom Cruise said he’s happy with the collective efforts of the governments and crew members involved in the making of the film. “Believe me, every day I was dealing and working with this community of governments and the people in my crew, to make it so that we could all have this and be here today, and it would not have happened at enough in film and enough in Venice, Norway, Abu Dhabi, everyone and the whole industry to be able to support it make this happen. So this is a moment, this is very exciting," he said.