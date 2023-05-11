Tom Cruise, Shakira Spark Dating Rumours; Top Gun Actor Is ‘Extremely Interested’ In Singer

It was a surprise to many when reports of Shakira’s separation from her long-time partner, Gerard Pique emerged. However, the renowned singer appears to be moving on from her past as she was recently seen in the company of Tom Cruise. According to reports, the two were spotted at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, and sources suggest that there was unmistakable chemistry between them. It has been reported that the two celebrities were escorted off the track before the race even began, while the drivers were still being introduced.

A fan captured a video of Shakira and Tom Cruise engaged in a conversation in a VIP area. The video quickly made rounds on social media, sparking speculations about a possible collaboration between the two or perhaps a romantic link-up.

Advertisement

According to a report in Page Six, Tom Cruise is reportedly smitten with Shakira and is eager to pursue a romantic relationship with her. The source known to the development said, “He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry. Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom, ‘a nice-looking guy, and he is talented. And she isn’t taller than him.'"

According to the same source, Tom Cruise also reportedly sent flowers to Shakira as a gesture of his admiration.

Advertisement

After over a decade together, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their split in June 2022. The news came as a shock to fans, who had watched the couple’s relationship flourish over the years. The decision to part ways came amid the rumours that Pique was having an affair with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira and Pique had been together for 12 years and have two children, Sasha and Milan. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the couple has remained committed to co-parenting their kids. Shakira has been seen spending quality time with her kids, taking them on trips and attending events with them, as she navigates her new life.

The split was undoubtedly a difficult time for Shakira and her family, but the singer has shown resilience in moving on and focusing on the positive things in her life, such as her music and her children.