Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Is 'Phenomenal', Not Our Words

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is inching closer to its release date. The world premiere of the much-anticipated seventh installment of the popular franchise was held in Rome on Monday. The ones bestowed with the opportunity to attend the special screening have now flooded social media with their first reactions and it seems promising. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Part One of the seventh installment features Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt tasked with a yet-another dangerous mission.

He has to track down a deadly weapon during the boom of Artificial Intelligence to eradicate it from falling into the wrong hands thereby saving humanity. Multiple film critics have attested that the upcoming actioner features pulse-pounding sequences that are sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Check out the early reactions below:

Film critic Erik Davis from Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango stated he has an “absolute best time" watching Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. He called it an impeccably made action film adding, “Each action sequence is long, crazy, and intense. The story is big and sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete and left you dying for what comes next."

For Drew Taylor, a reporter at The Wrap, the movie is nothing less than a “thrill ride." He teased about the feature of “probably the greatest train sequence ever" in the Mission Impossible franchise. For the next part, Drew said, “Bring on part 2."

The Editor-in-chief at Collider, Steven Weintraub called watching the movie an incredible experience. “The fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time. One of the best films I’ve seen this year and Tom Cruise has done it again. Demands to be seen on the biggest screen. Cannot recommend this movie enough," he said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Deckelmeier from Screenrant declared the Tom Cruise film to be “phenomenal". He praised the performance of Hayley Atwell and explained, “With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind-blowing!"

The host and producer of The Last of Pods, Brandon Davis highlights that the villain, cliffhanger, and runtime of the movie did not impress him so much. However, he added, “The rest is wildly entertaining and brilliantly filmed. It’s solid."

Emmy-nominated producer Scott Mantz called it the best Mission: Impossible movie so far. “Great story, awesome cast, incredible action that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Tom Cruise has topped himself. The best action movie of the summer," he said of the movie.

Rohan Patel of ComicBook describes the movie to have “Jaw-dropping action, high stakes, and a pulse-pounding third act that’ll have you on the edge of your seat."

Managing Editor of Get Fandom, Eric Goldman felt the start of the movie was a bit clunky. He believes, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One isn’t quite as great as the last couple of films in this awesome series all while it’s still a terrifically exciting action film with fantastically executed set pieces."