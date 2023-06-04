Tom Holland First Time Opens Up About His India Visit With Zendaya, Calls It 'Trip of a Lifetime'

Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya made their first trip to India in April this year. The couple, best known for their Spider-Man films, were attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Now, Tom opened up about his trip. The actor called the visit ‘a trip of a lifetime’ and added that the couple had the best time.

“It was a trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to your beautiful country and I am delighted to say that I am excited about coming back. We had a great time. It was informative and we met amazing people. We got to see the Ambani cultural centre that they have set there. I had a wonderful time," he told Zoom TV.

When asked if he has watched any Indian film, Tom replied, “I did actually watched RRR and I loved it."

Back in April, as they attended the launch of the NMACC in Mumbai, Tom and Zendaya were seen interacting with a few Bollywood stars. Photos of the couple posing with Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan went viral at the time. At the event, Tom dressed up in a crisp tuxedo while Zendaya drapped a saree.

Apart from attending the event, the couple also stepped out for a date on a yacht. Tom and Zendaya donned their brightest smiles posing with their hosts. While Tom looked dapper in a white T-shirt teamed with denim jeans. Zendaya looked gorgeous in a free-flowing red frock.