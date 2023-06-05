Twitter Divided Over BLACKPINK Jennie's Bold Dance Moves In The Idol; Netizens Say, 'It's So Wrong But...'

Jennie Kim from the popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK has taken everyone by surprise by playing one of the pivotal characters in Abel “The Weeknd" Tesfaye HBO drama series The Idol. In the first episode of the show itself, Jennie has left the internet divided over a segment where she performed a racy and bold dance sequence.

Needless to say, Jennie was definitely the highlight of the episode despite her appearance for about ten minutes. Essaying a backup dancer named Dyanne and a good chum to the protagonist Lily-Rose Depp, scenes involving the K-pop singer were highly sensuous and bold for her usual avatar. Meanwhile, fans were hyped to see Jennie in this new light, others slammed her for her choice to be a part of this project.

Take a look at some of the reactions.

The much talked-about HBO series, The Idol, is streaming already. Prior to its premiere, the show was screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and features Jennie from BLACKPINK, The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan, among others in pivotal roles. It is a new TV series on HBO about a pop singer’s comeback. Director Sam Levinson, during an interaction with Rolling Stone, said that he believes the show is meant to be provocative and thinks that criticism indicates it will be popular. Levinson took over as director after the previous director left due to “creative changes."

According to Rolling Stone magazine’s report in March, the series, under the direction of Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO’s popular show Euphoria, hit setbacks. It had to be rewritten and reshot to include more sexual content and nudity. That apart, the plot was refocused to give The Weeknd, who is both a creator and star of the show, a more prominent role.