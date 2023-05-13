Vin Diesel Hints At The Possibility Of 12th Fast and Furious Film Ahead Of Fast X

It seems that the Fast and Furious movie series may not be concluding as soon as expected. According to Vin Diesel, Universal Pictures has altered its original plan for the finale. The upcoming film Fast X was marketed as the start of the conclusion to the franchise, with the original plan being to divide the ending into two films, Fast X and the eleventh instalment. However, after the studio saw the first part of Fast X, they asked if it could be turned into a trilogy, which implies that a surprise twelfth Fast and Furious film may be in the works.

At the recent world premiere of Fast X in Rome, Vin Diesel revealed that the studio asked if Fast X could be a two-parter, and after they saw the first part, they asked if it could be turned into a trilogy. “Without giving away too much I can say this. Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this part one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?’ So, um…" Diesel said and kept silent. Vin Diesel did not give away any more details, but his co-star Michelle Rodriguez added that there are “three acts in any story." Universal has not made any official statement regarding more Fast and Furious films beyond the eleventh instalment.

Vin Diesel had previously expressed his belief that the ending of the Fast & Furious saga will be a suitable and poignant farewell to the character Brian O’Conner, played by the late actor Paul Walker. Walker had passed away during the filming of Fast & Furious 7 in 2013, and the studio had opted not to write off his character at the time. Vin Diesel praised the studio’s decision as bold and admirable and stated that he couldn’t envision the saga concluding without properly bidding farewell to Brian O’Conner. However, he refrained from giving away any spoilers about the finale.

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, boasts an impressive cast, including Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel. The film will also feature Brie Larson from Captain Marvel and Daniela Melchior from The Suicide Squad. Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman, will portray the new villain in the franchise, Dante Reyes, the son of the antagonist from Fast Five. Fast X is set for release on May 19, and fans are eagerly anticipating the latest instalment in the popular franchise.