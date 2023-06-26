Warner Music Tried To Poach K-pop Group Fifty Fifty Members? Company Says No

There has been an update on the ongoing dispute between the South Korean entertainment agency ATTRAKT and Warner Music Korea. The agency managing rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced their intention to take legal action against a third party, last week, reported Soompi. They had alleged that attempts were made to persuade FIFTY FIFTY to violate their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. On June 26, ATTRAKT released a follow-up statement specifically naming Warner Music Korea as the “external force" behind the contract violation approach. In response, Warner Music Korea issued an official statement clarifying its position.

Xports News reported that the company stated that they have been working with FIFTY FIFTY as their overseas distributor since April 1. They also mentioned that they have been dedicated to promoting the group and their agency’s achievements through the utilization of Warner Music Group’s resources and network. The company expressed deep regret that such allegations had been raised against them as they have strived to respect the opinions of the artists and their agency throughout their partnership.

“Warner Music Korea has done our best as a global distributor until now while respecting the opinions of the artists and artists’ agency, and we take pride in that this is demonstrated by various achievements," read the statement.