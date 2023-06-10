Were Irina Shayk And Tom Brady More Than Just Guests At Joe Nahmad's Wedding?

The extravagant wedding of billionaire heir Joe Nahmad has attracted attention not only for its star-studded guest list but also for the swirling speculation surrounding two prominent attendees. NFL superstar Tom Brady and Russian model Irina Shayk are at the center of the latest rumours, suggesting a possible connection between them during the lavish weekend-long celebrations. Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony held in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia last weekend, with both Tom Brady and Irina Shayk among the invited guests.

Now, Page Six suggests Irina rarely let the Patriots star out of her sight throughout the stay. “She followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him," revealed an insider to the portal. It seems the recently divorced Tom Brady was paying no heed to the Russian model’s advances. He apparently told one of his friends that he had no interest in Victoria’s Secret supermodel “romantically." The bottom line appears the duo has become great friends with no green signal on the dating side. It is important to note, both Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have neither confirmed nor denied or reacted to the ongoing speculations.

When it comes to Irina Shayk’s love life, the model has dated band Linkin Park’s drummer Rob Bourdon and soccer powerhouse Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. She hit the headlines during the spring of 2015 for her relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she also shares a daughter, Lea De Seine. The couple split in 2019, post which she has been linked with a few but hasn’t officially developed a relationship.

Last October, the Patriots superstar left fans in a state of shock after announcing his split with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen. The couple met in 2006 after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and stayed together for three years before tying the knot in an intimate Catholic ceremony in 2009. The duo welcomed two kids into their lives, son Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady. They remained married for 13 years and announced their divorce has been finalized officially on Instagram.