Who Will Be The Next Superman In DC's Legacy Movie? Casting Deets Inside

For all the DC Comics fans out there, there is an exciting new update. Have you been on pins and needles about Superman: Legacy? Well, there are new developments now. The DC Studios and Warner Bros Discovery have something in mind for it. In case you are waiting to hear all about the new universe of movies and exclusive television shows, you don’t want to miss this one. The screening tests for the cast of Superman: Legacy have now begun, reported Hollywood Reporter. Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took on the role of the heads of DC Studios, this is their first project. What is exciting about this movie is that it is written and directed by James Gunn himself. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film will focus on Superman joining a world where superheroes already exist.

This new information comes in light of the already circulating rumours about other superheroes. In case you have missed it, there were rumours that characters like Mr Terrific, members of The Authority, Peacemaker, and Blue Beetle will join the new universe.

ComicBook reported that when Gunn and Safran first began their role as heads, they shared in a statement that, “We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved." They also added, “Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

All of this buzz is especially surrounding Superman: Legacy because James Gunn and Peter Safran have building pressure on them. Pressure to make this DC movie a grand success. This is because of how The Flash failed to perform at the box office. The duo is leaving no stone unturned for the project, including putting in the work for screening tests. Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the casting process for the lead roles of Clark Kent or Superman and Lois Lane was kept strictly a secret. But now new details have come to light. Gunn conducted screen tests with three actors and three actresses. The list includes Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Brittney, Phoebe Dynevor, David Corenswet, and Emma Mackey. The actors were filmed in predetermined pairs. It was done in a way to determine how well they are going to play the couple fans have come to love.