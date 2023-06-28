Why Tom Cruise Rode A Motorcycle Off A Cliff? Because It Was Mission Impossible

All set to release in 2 weeks on 12 July, ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1’ is already making the world go crazy. Tom Cruise, the lead actor in the series, has put out a clip of one of the most deadly stunts that he has performed in the movie. The clip has made the fans enthralled and excited for the upcoming movie and created a buzz around it.

The 60-year-old actor has always been known for performing his own and even at this age, he has done the same and probably pulled off the deadliest stunt of his career. Cruise shared a video on his Instagram where he can be seen riding a bike full speed and jumping off a cliff. The clip also shows director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise discussing the stunt, which is, by far, the most dangerous thing they have attempted. The clip ends with the director saying, “Why are we doing this?"

Cruise has made a name for himself by pulling off some of the most thrilling and extreme stunts and has never used any body double. The Mission Impossible franchise has always showcased Cruise one-up himself in every new movie- whether it is the high-speed bike chase sequence of Mission Impossible 2 or him climbing Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol- Cruise’s willingness to perform these sequences has earned him a lot of his die-heart fans.