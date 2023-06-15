Why Tom Holland And Zendaya Don’t Believe In Attending Events Together Always

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one true definition of couple goals. Ever since they started dating while filming the Spider-Man film franchise a few years ago, where she plays his love interest, the stars often feature in the headlines over their adorable gestures for each other. But unlike most celebrity couples, Zendaya and Tom don’t believe in putting their love life in the public glare frequently. They don’t think they “owe it to anyone." In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom opened up about his relationship with Zendaya and shared why she couldn’t attend the New York premiere of his new series The Crowded Room earlier this month.

The 27-year-old actor described his bond with the Emmy Award-winning actress “sacred" and said: “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Advertisement

Tom, who was catapulted to fame after featuring as Spider-Man in Marvel’s 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, added that Zendaya couldn’t accompany him to the premiere of his new show as she was “on the opposite side of the world" at that time. He continued that they do attend events together, just not quite often as they are “two very busy people." He told the publication: “We’ve been to events together before. But she’s visiting her grandma…We’re two very busy people, and we’re on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn’t come."

The last time the couple were seen together was at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Zendaya won an award. They were also spotted at an Usher concert, following the event. Tom and the Euphoria actress also visited India together for the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Event in Mumbai in early April.