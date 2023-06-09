Will Johnny Depp Return As Jack Sparrow In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6? Find Out

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s potential return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean has become the massive talk of the town. It was last week when Disney Studios’ President Sean Bailey said the actor’s comeback is “noncommital at this point." Now, it seems sources close to Johnny Depp have confirmed the star has no plans to work with the production house again. After his legal sparring with ex-wife Amber Heard and victory in the highly-publicized Virginia civil suit that accused him of domestic abuse, it appears Johnny Depp has been contemplating the things he wants to do moving forward.

Now, Daily Mail confirms that collaborating with Disney again falls nowhere on the list and doesn’t interest him at all. Sources close to the development suggest the actor hasn’t forgotten the way he was dumped when the wife-beating accusations against him began surfacing online. “They blind dropped him even though Amber had lied," reportedly said one of Johnny’s close pals. Notably, the actor himself spoke candidly about Disney cutting ties with him during one of his trial testimonies.

Johnny Depp on being dropped by Disney