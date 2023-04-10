Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Puts Stunning Mansion Up for Rent at Rs 1.35 Crore Per Month, See Photos

Now, you can live in Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman’s house. Yes, it’s up for rent. Aussie movie star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have listed their ‘dream’ Hamptons home for rent. According to a post shared by Mega Mansions on Instagram, the property has been listed for USD 166K (over Rs 1 crore) per month.

As per the reports, the couple completely renovated the home before putting it on rent for the general public. They hired an architect and interior designer to redecorate their house on the theme ‘Zen Tranquility’. Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee looked after the work closely. As per the reports, the overall design results from the tastes and travels the couple have experienced in their lifetime.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee’s property is built on a 2.5-acre waterfront compound, hidden away in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods. According to a January report in Architectural Digest, the couple paid USD 3.5 million (Rs 28,65,97,692) for the property in 2015 and spent around six years building and designing their dream house. The house located on Hedges Banks Drive has two separate pathways to a private beach. Reportedly, the fancy interiors include an eye-catching dining table, hand-carved out of bleached walnut, a tiered movie theatre and a primary suite complete. The house also features radiant heated floors and a water-view ensuite bathroom clad in marble-like Florim tiles. It also has a lavish swimming pool just outside the apartment. The modern yet minimalist design makes this property stand out among all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about his personal life, Hugh Jackman recently underwent skin cancer tests following a new scare. The result of two biopsies taken came negative. However, the 54-year-old urged all to remain cautious. “My biopsies came back negative. Thank you all for the love. I feel it! And to the media for helping get this very important message out," he wrote. The actor also asked his followers to never skip wearing SPF. “Please remember to wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF (no matter the season). Love, HJ," he added.

Work-wise, Hugh Jackman will next be seen in Deadpool 3, all set to release in 2024. He will reprise the role of Wolverine in the movie.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here