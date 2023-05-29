Zayn Malik Shares Special Twitter Post For Fans: 'I Owe You My Life'

Musician Zayn Malik tends to keep his personal life away from the limelight. It is quite rare for the Pillowtalk fame to mark his return on social media, and this time it happens to be for his loyal fandom. On Sunday, the former One Direction member penned a note of gratitude for all his well-wishers, who extended constant support to him throughout the highs and lows of his career. Zayn appreciated everything his fans continue to do for him adding it only makes him love and cherish them more.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," he tweeted. Take a look at it here:

Previously, the dating speculations of Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez took social media by storm. It all supposedly began when a TikTok video claimed the famous musicians were spotted at a hot celebrity spot together. Soon after, a report by Entertainment Tonight suggested Zayn and Selena spent some quality time together at SoHo, New York. The portal hinted it wasn’t just a simple dinner date, the duo reportedly walked inside the outlet holding hands and appeared to be completely smitten by each other. Reportedly, they seemed to be so comfortable in each other’s company that they did not hold back from kissing each other.

For those unaware, both Zayn and Selena have endured a highly publicised celebrity breakup. The Lose You To Love Me songstress dated Justin Bieber for quite a few years before he unexpectedly tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin. Meanwhile, Zayn’s fallout with ex-partner Gigi Hadid occurred after the supermodel’s mother Yolanda accused the singer of striking her. Zayn and Gigi welcomed their first child, daughter Khai in 2020.

A report by US Weekly claimed Gigi Hadid has no problem with Zayn dating anyone. “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with," said a source to the portal. Notably, Zayn Malik hasn’t publicly dated anyone after his public fallout with the supermodel.