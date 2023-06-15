Zoe Saldana's Epic Response To Avatar Sequels' Delay: 'I'll Be 53 When Last Film Comes Out'

Looks like Avatar fans, who were keenly anticipating the release of the sequels, will now have to wait a little longer. On Tuesday, Disney reshuffled its release calendar announcing it has pushed ahead the premiere dates of several eagerly-awaited films. While the reason for the delays wasn’t specified, the fifth and final installment of the Avatar series is now scheduled to hit the theatres in 2031. Though the news must have been quite difficult for fans to digest, what’s making them laugh is the epic response of actress Zoe Saldana who plays the main female protagonist Neytiri in the franchise.

If the new timeline of the Avatar movies remains unchanged, Zoe Saldana will have a staggering 26-year career run of essaying her role. The actress who is also known for playing Gamora in MCU, reacted to the reshuffled calendar of Avatar movies on Instagram. She highlighted being 27 during the shooting of the first movie. She joked, “Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out. I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar," she said in her Instagram Stories.

If the age element is to be paid attention to, then the male protagonist San Worthington who plays Jake Sully will be 55, whereas director James Cameron will be 77 when the final Avatar film will hit the big screens. Notably, there are three more sequels of the franchise that fans eagerly await. The second installment Avatar: The Way of Water was released last December almost a decade after the original film, which became the highest-grossing movie of all time.