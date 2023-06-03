Hot! Surbhi Jyoti Sizzles In A White Bikini As She Enjoys A Vacay In Maldives; Watch

Surbhi Jyoti is among the most popular names in the television industry and has been a part of numerous TV shows. She made her acting debut with Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na as Sona in 2010. She rose to fame after her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in Zee TV’s romantic Qubool Hai for which she won numerous awards. She became a household name after taking up amazing roles in shows like Qubool Hain, Qubool Hain 2 and Naagin. She is super active on social media and keeps entertaining her fans with funny and trending reels. On Sunday morning, the actress shared a gorgeous picture from her Maldives vacation.

The actress in currently in Maldives with good friend Rithvik Dhanjani, enjoying a vacation. She has been sharing a series of photographs from her Maldives holiday and all of them are as gorgeous as they can be. The actress is serving her fans with the best beach looks, aesthetic photographs with the rich and picturesque Maldives backdrops. Only recently, she took to Instagram to share a “happy reel". She can be seen enjoying the crystal clear water of Maldives in a white bikini set and neon green oversized shirt.

She captioned the video, “Happy state of mind…" Check out the post here:

In another post, she can be seen in a beautiful printed beach wear. Sporting a crop top, shorts and a long, flowy shrug, the actress posed by the beach. She kept her long tresses open in beachy waves and dreads and sported minimal makeup. She aptly captioned the series: Island life …. 🏖️

