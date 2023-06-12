Hot! Urfi Javed Drops A Bizarre Look; Slips Into A Barely-There Crop Top And Maxi Skirt For Dinner

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. Recently, the actress pulled off a rather bizarre outfit while she went out and about the city. The paparazzi captured her.

Known for giving runway fashion her own unique twist, Urfi was spotted out and about with her family in a barely-there peach crop top, a maxi skirt and a mask. She tied her hair in a neat bun and went for smokey eyed makeup. She was spotted alongside her younger sister, Asfi. While Urfi’s mother hurriedly entered the restaurant, Asfi, who is also a fashion influencer, posed with Urfi.

The troll comments followed soon after the video started circulating on the internet. “Just walking in weird clothes don’t make u famous anymore, once or twice it’s fun ,not always," wrote one user. Taking a dig at the mask, another wrote, “Is there a new Covid variant?"