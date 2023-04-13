How Farah Naaz Hashmi’s Anger Issues Ruined Her Flourishing Career In Bollywood

Tabu’s elder sister Farah Naaz Hashmi was one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She ruled the silver screen from the mid-1980s to the 1990s. She made her debut in the year 1985 with Faasle under the Yash Chopra films banner. Later, Farah appeared in many superhit films like Naseeb Apna Apna, Imaandaar, Woh Phir Aayegi, Naqab, Yateem, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Begunaah, Bhai Ho To Aisa and Sautela Bhai. According to reports, Farah suffered from anger issues, which took a toll on her career. At the time, stories about Farah’s lack of professionalism appeared in film magazines. Let’s take a look at how the anger issue affected her career.

According to reports, as Farah progressed in the film world, her anger issues also increased day by day. There were reports that Farah used to abuse the actors and directors on the sets. Not only this, she once cut her wrist vein in a fit of rage. This news created a sensation all over social media.

In a 1988 interview with Filmfare magazine, Farah Naaz was asked, “Heard that you are struggling with a lot of problems and when problems get worse, you cut your wrists. Have you done this at least 2 times?." Farah showed the reporter her wrist and it was clear that she did it not 2 times but many times. In this interview, she also said, “I am not doing this to kill myself. No one dies by cutting their wrists. I know my family won’t let me die. But it’s like whenever my mom or my sister (Tabu) or Rajesh (Farah’s boyfriend at that time) says something to me that I can’t stand, I do it. Trust me I have no idea what I’m doing or where I’m getting the blade from. And it doesn’t hurt as much when I cut my vein."

Farah also said, “Actually by doing this, I diverted my attention from the problem that was bothering me so much. This is my way of annoying them. They won’t know if I kill myself, but whenever they see my wounds like this, they will know that they hurt me."

According to sources this mood and anger issue of Farah Naaz damaged her both professional and personal life. Slowly, this outstanding actress disappeared from the screen.

