Indrans Starrer Film Kundala Puranam’s Shooting Begins In Kerala

Santhosh Puthukkunnu directorial Kundala Puranam is all set to hit the big screens on June 18 this year. Starring Indrans in the lead role, the shooting of the film recently began in Kasargod, Kerala. The film revolves around the story of a village that dries up in the month of April and several families depend on a well with a perennial spring for their livelihood. Kundala Puranam also stars Ramya Suresh, Unniraja, and Babu Annoor in pivotal roles.

With cinematography by Sharan Sasidharan, the music of the film has been composed by Blesson Thomas. Produced by TV Anil under the banner of Menokhils Films, the film is written by Sudheesh Kumar.

Advertisement

Recently, a puja ceremony was held at Nileshwaram temple to mark the muhurat shot of the film. Its shooting started on April 10. The film will be shot in various locations including Chayoth, Narimalam, Kinanoor, Nileshwaram, Vazhuthareddy, and Kanhangad.

Kundala Puranam marks Santhosh Puthukkunnu’s second directorial. Santhosh is known for directing the award-winning film Moppala, starring Santhosh Keezhattoor.

Indrans is best known for films including Apothecary, Malik, #Home, and Aalorukkam. He has also acted in films like Kaipola, Higuita, Vamanan, Louis, Padavettu, Eesho, Palthu Janwar, and more. Now, he is gearing up for his upcoming films such as Pendulum, Rani, Nancy Rani, Made in Caravan, Centimeter, and Within Seconds.

Indrans had acted in nearly 500 films till now. He is known for his comedy and typical accent, which wins over audiences. He has been accorded awards like the Singapore South Asian International Film Best Actor award for Veyilmarangal, Shanghai International Film Festival Award for Best Film, and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor 2014.

Advertisement

Santhosh Puthukkunn’s feature directorial debut was Moppala. Some of his other notable films are Kundala Puranam and Nilavariyathe.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here